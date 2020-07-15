Katie Price's son Harvey's medical condition remains 'complex'

Former glamour model Katie Price's eldest child Harvey was rushed to hospital after his condition deteriorated on Saturday.

Sharing the details about son's condition, the 42-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to confirm that Harvey was in ICU.

Alongside a picture of herself and Harvey, the 'Page 3' icon wrote: "Hey everyone thank you again for your messages, means a lot to me.



"I've left the hospital for the evening and can confirm Harvey is still in intensive care and his medical condition remains complex," she added.

"I love him so much, he is so brave and a fighter."

According to reports, Harvey was tested for Covid-19 after he was having trouble breathing.





