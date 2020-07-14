Khloe Kardashian joins celebrities in paying tribute to 'Glee' star Naya Rivera

Reality star Khloe Kardashian joined celebrities in paying tribute to Naya Rivera, hours after her body was recovered from Lake Piru, five days after going missing.



The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star took to Twitter on Sunday to honor the 33-year-old and sent condolences to the Rivera family.

The 36-year-old wrote: 'Such a devastating and tragic passing. I am so sorry/heartbroken for Nayas friends and family.'

Rivera vanished on Wednesday on Lake Piru after taking a pontoon boat out on the water with her four-year-old son Josey.

Josey was later found alone, sleeping on the boat, by another group who noticed it drifting.