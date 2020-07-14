Kate Middleton wows with new hair look and gorgeous designer dress

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kate Middleton has mesmerised royal fans with a new hair look and a gorgeous designer dress for her latest appearance.
In the new pictures, Kate looks beautiful in her Emilia Wickstead black and white polka-dot dress. No doubt the Duchess was happy as she sported a bouncy new hair style with short face-framing lengths.
The Duchess of Cambridge has met with families to support the launch of Tiny Happy People, a BBC initiative that supports parents and carers in developing the language and communication skills of children aged 0-4.
Kate held a socially distanced meeting in a garden last week with Ryan and his eight-month-old daughter Mia; Henrietta, Abu and their 11-month-old daughter Amirah; and Kerry, Darren and their two-year-old son Dexter to see how they have used the resources.
She said: "Families and carers are at the heart of nurturing the next generation of happy, healthy adults, but sometimes it can be hard to know where to turn to for advice.