Kate Middleton wows with new hair look and gorgeous designer dress

Kate Middleton has mesmerised royal fans with a new hair look and a gorgeous designer dress for her latest appearance.



In the new pictures, Kate looks beautiful in her Emilia Wickstead black and white polka-dot dress. No doubt the Duchess was happy as she sported a bouncy new hair style with short face-framing lengths.



The Duchess of Cambridge has met with families to support the launch of Tiny Happy People, a BBC initiative that supports parents and carers in developing the language and communication skills of children aged 0-4.



Kate held a socially distanced meeting in a garden last week with Ryan and his eight-month-old daughter Mia; Henrietta, Abu and their 11-month-old daughter Amirah; and Kerry, Darren and their two-year-old son Dexter to see how they have used the resources.

She said: "Families and carers are at the heart of nurturing the next generation of happy, healthy adults, but sometimes it can be hard to know where to turn to for advice.

