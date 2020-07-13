Benjamin Keough, grandson of rock legend Elvis Presley, passes away at 27

Benjamin Keough was said to have been a spitting image of his grandfather, 'King of Rock' Elvis Presley

Benjamin Keough, grandson of music icon Elvis Presley and son of Lisa Marie Presley passed away at the age of 27.

The news of his passing was confirmed by a representative of his mother, Roger Widynowski who said Keough had died in Calabasas in California.

The cause of death and the date of his passing have not been disclosed for now.

Widynowski further said in a statement that Keough’s mother and American singer-songwriter has been “devastated” about her son’s sudden demise.

He said Presley is "entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley."

"She adored that boy. He was the love of her life,” he added.

