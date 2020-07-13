Angelina Jolie calls for action to get children back to school

Angelina Jolie is to warn that children around the world left without schooling during the coronavirus pandemic may never set foot in a classroom again unless action is taken.

The actress and special envoy for UNHCR will call for practical assistance to ensure access to continuity of education for young people worldwide at a high-level virtual event on refugee education.

She will tell a Unesco and UNHCR round-table event on Monday: “For millions of children and youth, schools are a lifeline of opportunity as well as a shield. Classrooms offer protection — or at least a reprieve — from violence, exploitation and other difficult circumstances.

“Without urgent practical assistance, some of the children left without schooling worldwide due to the coronavirus may never set foot in a classroom again. We must find ways to try to ensure access to continuity of education for young people across the world.



“Ensuring education for refugee children is something we can make happen, if we all come together.”

Without school and an education children will be unable to rebuild their lives and achieve their full potential. Jolie is a special envoy for UNHCR – the United Nations refugee agency.