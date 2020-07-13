close
Sun Jul 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 13, 2020

'Avengers: Infinity War' stuntwoman Ice shares behind-the-scenes fight

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 13, 2020

Avengers: Infinity War stuntwoman C.C. Ice has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Scarlet Witch' and Proxima Midnight's fight in Scotland.

Ice, who served as Elizabeth Olsen's stunt double, took to Instagram to share a practice clip of the fight sequence.

In the shared clip, the stuntwoman is seen running through the routine with fellow stunt performer Anis Cheurfa, with cardboard boxes standing in as makeshift pillars. The clip even includes special effects, with both Proxima Midnight and Scarlett Witch's powers emanating from their hands.

She  captioned the post."A little throw back to the Avengers: Infinity War Scotland sequence previz: the fight thru the pillars: Wanda vs Proxima! One of my favorite fights with an awesome team!!"

View this post on Instagram

A little throw back to the Avengers: Infinity War Scotland sequence previz: the fight thru the pillars: Wanda vs Proxima! One of my favorite fights with an awesome team!! Fighting against @taijtsu1987 Thank you, @thesamhargrave @moganderton, @jyou10, Danny H, @mhugghins24, and the entire rigging team for keeping us all safe! So proud of Lizzie for training hard with the team and making this scene so amazing on the big screen in the final edit! She rocked it! What an inspiration. Special thank you to Kyle and Anis for all the guidance, patience and being amazing fight partners as Proxima & Corvus. I will always be grateful to you. ️ Love you all! . . . . #avengersinfinitywar #Avengers #Marvel #Wanda #wandamaximoff #elizabetholsen #proximamidnight #corvusglaive #stuntwoman #stuntdouble #stunts #stuntteam #stuntwork #stuntfighting #standupforstunts #stuntcrew #stuntperformers #stuntperformance #oscarsaddstunts #oscarsforstunts #stuntwomen #stuntmen

A post shared by CC Ice (@cc_ice_stunts) on


In the scene, Scarlet Witch/Vision come up against Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive during their quiet little getaway in Scotland. As the two villains attempt to steal the Mind Stone from Vision, Scarlet Witch and Proxima end up fighting between a series of pillars in acrobatic display.

 Ice added: "So proud of Lizzie for training hard with the team and making this scene so amazing on the big screen in the final edit! She rocked it! What an inspiration."

Latest News

More From Entertainment