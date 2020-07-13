American rapper Lil Marlo gunned down in Georgia shooting: report

LRapper Lil Maro has been reportedly killed in a shooting accident, according to unconfirmed reports.

His friend Lil Yachty also confirmed that the 27-year-old rapper has died.

While official details have not been given on the cause of his death, local media suggested that he was killed in a shooting in Atlanta, Georgia.

Pictures of a damaged car are being circulated on social media amid claims the singer was travelling in the vehicle before his death.

Lil Yachty took to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend Marlo as he confirmed the news of his death

He wrote: "We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother @lilmarlo_1."

Taking to Twitter, Fellow Atlanta rapper Clay James said, "Waking up seeing Lil Marlo passed away made me appreciate waking up even more."