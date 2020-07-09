Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in better place after therapy: report

Years after their separation, former Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in a better place, according to reports.

They are bringing the family back together after putting their differences aside through therapy.

Citing sources, an entertainment portal reported that the former Hollywood couple seems to be getting back on the right tracks as they found a better place.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted their ways in 2016 after a 12-year relationship.

The former couple has been co-parenting their six kids, Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, as well as twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

A source told People.com that "it has taken Brad and Angie, a long time" to get to be amicable-four years after their break-up.

The source further said, "They definitely needed help figuring out all the child custody issues and how Brad could be a dad again."

Following his split with Angelina Jolie, Brad was reported to have been dating Alia Shawkat.

But in a recent interview, Alia said she and Brad are in a platonic relationship.