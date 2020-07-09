Priyanka Chopra teams up with Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama to promote gender equality

Priyanka Chopra will be part of an event which will include the likes of Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra will be joining forces with a number of influential female public figures.

The 38-year-old star will be part of the virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit which will include the likes of former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Announcing the news on her social media, the Quantico actor wrote: “No matter their background, girls have the power to transform themselves, their communities, and the world around them. Join me for the virtual 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, July 13-15 with some of the top female leaders! Get your tickets GirlUp.org/Summit #GirlsLead20.”

Nadia Murad, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize of 2018, Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook and Jameela Jamil, acclaimed British actor will also be part of the summit.

Girl Up is a leadership initiative that has worked with 65,000 girls through 3,500 clubs in nearly 120 countries and all 50 United States, working to inspire a generation of young women to be "a force for gender equality and social change," according to their website.