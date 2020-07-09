Naya Rivera of 'Glee' feared dead as son claims she went for a swim 'but didn't come back'

Authorities reportedly believe Naya Rivera to be dead as a search started immediately but she was not found

Naya Rivera, known for her role in the series Glee, was reported missing after a boat ride with her son in California on Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Department cited by NBCLA, the actor and her four-year-old son Josey had rented a boat at around 1pm on Wednesday in Lake Piru in the Los Padres National Forest in California’s Ventura County.

After three hours, the boy was found unaccompanied in the boat, telling authorities that his mother had gone for a dip but never returned.

The report quoted officials claiming that the actor’s son was wearing a life vest while she was not.

Authorities reportedly believe Rivera to be dead as a search using helicopters, drones and divers was started immediately but the actor has not yet been found.

The search was suspended in the evening and begun at “first light” on Thursday, as announced by the Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly after the news of her disappearance broke out, Harry Shum Jr. her former Glee costar tweeted, “Praying.”

The cast of Glee has been hit with a number of tragedies and scandals previously as well. Cory Monteith who essayed the role of Finn Hudson on the show was found dead at age 31 in 2013 after an apparent drug overdose. Mark Sallinger who portrayed Noah Puckerman reportedly took his own life in 2018 at the age of 35 after he was found guilty of being in possession of child pornography.

