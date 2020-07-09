Meghan Markle was stopped by the royals from giving 'gossipy stories more oxygen'

Meghan Markle and the British royal family's uncomfortable past has been brought to light courtesy of the recently disclosed court documents.

A source cited by People revealed that the Duchess of Sussex was greatly annoyed by the royals for their persistent need of pulling her back from making statements or defending herself against inaccurate claims going rife about her in the press.

“The go-to position [at the palace] was no comment or to ignore stories, and people actively prevented her from responding to stuff that we knew to be untrue. That is what she is taking issue with,” said the insider.

The grapevine further spilled that in spite of the stress the fake stories were causing Meghan, the royals believed that starting a war with the media often made things worse.

“The palace teams are faced with the difficulty that when things go wrong—particularly on private life matters—quite often, any action taken with the media makes it worse,” said the source.

“It’s not that the royal household doesn’t want to help—more that they don’t want to make it worse by giving a gossipy story more oxygen,” they added.

Earlier, court documents from Meghan and Harry’s lawsuit against Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday claimed that the duchess felt ‘unprotected’ and ‘silenced’ during her time as a working royal.

The documents state: “[Meghan Markle] had become the subject of a large number of false and damaging articles by the U.K. tabloid media, specifically by the [Mail on Sunday], which caused tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health.”

"As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution and prohibited from defending herself,” they further added.