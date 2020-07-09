close
Wed Jul 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 9, 2020

Will Smith reveals police used racial slurs toward him more than 10 occasions

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 09, 2020

'Bad Boys for Life' star Will Smith has opened up about the racist interactions he had with police while growing up in Philadelphia. 

 The 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star shared his own experiences with racism and opened up about how he thinks the younger generation can use their "rage" to reshape the future.

Speaking with attorney and political commentator Angela Rye about the Black Lives Matter movement, the actor revealed that police officers in Philadelphia had used racial slurs towards him "on more than 10 occasions". 

"I've been called 'nigger' by the cops in Philly on more than 10 occasions," Will said.

He added: "I got stopped frequently. So I understand what it's like to be in those circumstances with the police. To feel like you've been occupied. It's an occupying force."

"Rage is justified under oppression. It also can be really dangerous,"the actor warned.

The proud father also recounted watching the video of George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police officers. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment