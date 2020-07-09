Will Smith reveals police used racial slurs toward him more than 10 occasions

'Bad Boys for Life' star Will Smith has opened up about the racist interactions he had with police while growing up in Philadelphia.



The 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star shared his own experiences with racism and opened up about how he thinks the younger generation can use their "rage" to reshape the future.



Speaking with attorney and political commentator Angela Rye about the Black Lives Matter movement, the actor revealed that police officers in Philadelphia had used racial slurs towards him "on more than 10 occasions".



"I've been called 'nigger' by the cops in Philly on more than 10 occasions," Will said.



He added: "I got stopped frequently. So I understand what it's like to be in those circumstances with the police. To feel like you've been occupied. It's an occupying force."



"Rage is justified under oppression. It also can be really dangerous,"the actor warned.

The proud father also recounted watching the video of George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police officers.