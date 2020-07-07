Beyoncé is not black but an Italian named Ann: US politician goes on a twisted rant

A twisted conspiracy theory about vocal powerhouse Beyoncé has been circulating on social media that claims she actually been been faking her African American identity.

The conspiracy theory against the 38-year-old singer was made by KW Miller, running to represent Florida’s 18th Congressional District in the general election of the United States in November.

Miller made the twisted comments on Twitter, saying the pop star has been hiding her true identity and is actually an Italian named Ann Marie Lastrassi who has been faking being black.

"Beyoncé is not even African American. She is faking this for exposure. Her real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. She is Italian,” he said.

He went on to say that the singer’s song Formation was chockfull of cryptic messages that suggest she is secretly a Satanist.

“You all do know that Beyoncé’s song “Formation” was a secret coded message to the globalists I certainly hope? The song clearly admitted that she was demonic and that she worshipped in the Satanist churches located in Alabama & Louisiana. She keeps Satanist symbols in her bag,” he alleged.

Soon after Miller’s strange statement, social media users were sent in a tizzy while some suggested the politician needs professional help as he doesn’t seem to be in the right state of mind.