close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 7, 2020

Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe set to release his first song 'Long Run'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 07, 2020

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe has announced to release his first ever song 'Long Run'.

The 16-year-old shared the artwork for his new single on Instagram, which simply credited him as 'Deacon.'

The surprise announcement seems to be the first hint that Deacon wants to start a music career.

Deacon can be seen gazing moodily off to the side in the black and white cover photograph, which features him in a dark sweater with his blonde hair combed back.

View this post on Instagram

Friday @ninanesbitt

A post shared by deacon (@deaconphillippe) on

Long Run also includes a featured spot for the Scottish singer–songwriter Nina Nesbitt.

On July 1, she teased the release of a new song this month on Instagram, to which Deacon replied, 'Out here saving 2020.'

His own post was simply captioned, 'Friday,' and tagged Nina.


Latest News

More From Entertainment