Tom Hanks - who recently recovered from coronavirus alongside his wife Rita Wilson - seems to be gutted his new movie 'Greyhound' is going straight to Apple TV+ and not getting the big picture release he had hoped for.



The actor explained that Greyhound's straight-to-streaming release is "an absolute heartbreak" as viewers will no be bale to appreciate the film’s production and sound quality. However, he is happy viewers will finally be able to see his expansive drama.

Hanks, in a new interview with The Guardian, lamented the fact that his new film Greyhound will be released exclusively on Apple TV+ rather than on the big screen.

"I don’t mean to make angry my Apple overlords, but there is a difference in picture and sound quality," Hanks, 'Greyhound' star, co-writer and producer said. He added that the film, a decade in the making, deserves to be seen in theaters.

'Greyhound' was originally scheduled for a June 19 theatrical release, but the coronavirus pandemic complicated that plan and created a window for a streamer to swoop in with a major deal.

Apple reportedly paid close to $70 million — the company’s largest theatrical acquisition to date — for exclusive rights to the World War II drama, which will now hit the platform on Friday, July 10.

The 63-year-old actor stars in Greyhound as Commander Ernest Krause, who leads an allied convoy across the Atlantic during World War II, during his first wartime mission that becomes the longest, largest and most complex naval battle in history.

Hanks has been working on the film for over 10 years now. He adapted the movie from C S Forester’s novel 'The Good Shepherd', wrote the screenplay and produced the film, as well as taking on the leading role.

Tom Hanks has played many different roles—Forrest Gump, Woody, Turner, Captain Phillips, Sully, and Mr. Rogers to name a few. One role that he never asked for, though, was among the visible famous faces of the coronavirus pandemic. As with all his other roles, Hanks handled it with grace, sincerity, and honesty.