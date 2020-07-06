close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 6, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly's father dies

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 06, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly on Sunday said his father has died  and he is cancelling his plans that he had made for the day.

Fans and people from the music industry offering their condolences to the rapper .

Taking to Twitter, the Cleveland native revealed that he had plans for the one year anniversary of his fourth studio album "Hotel Diablo" on Sunday.

"That album was everything i wanted to say and i know it’s close to my fans...but my father took his last breath this morning, and ive never felt a pain this deep in my life, [sic]" he wrote.

He added, "[I am] setting my phone down. love you."


