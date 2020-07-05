Meghan Markle’s family worried as she becomes distant during tense legal battle

New court documents had shown that five of Meghan Markle's friends had defended her in an interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move across the pond has been filled with turbulence with challenges emerging one after the other.

And in the midst of the entire debacle with the new court papers that shed light on how ‘unprotected’ Meghan felt during her pregnancy in the royal family, it has now been revealed that she is holed up and is struggling to cope with the stress.

A relative of the Duchess of Sussex was quoted by Sunday Mirror, saying: “She has gone very quiet. I think she is likely to be feeling extremely low and probably struggling.”

“The legal battle and the increased tension it’s created with the royals due to the information that’s coming out has to be putting a lot of strain on them both.”

“Meghan’s been a lot more distant and introverted over the last few weeks – her family is worried. And Harry must be tormented by his fractured family ties. He was particularly down on William’s birthday on June 21,” the source added.

Earlier this week, new court documents had shown that five of her friends had defended her in an interview with People where they also condemned her father Thomas Markle. However, Meghan has denied her involvement in the story.

The docs had stated: “As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution, and prohibited from defending herself.”