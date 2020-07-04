Weighing in Kate Middleton and Princess Diana’s ruling styles

Victoria Murphy thinks that Kate Middleton is more similar to Queen Elizabeth II than Princess Diana

Kate Middleton’s popularity has always mirrored that of Princess Diana, especially as she carries herself with the same grace and elegance as the late princess.

Carrying on that comparison, two royal experts weighed in on how Diana would have been as a Queen and the way Kate’s ruling style will be when she becomes the Queen Consort.

Royal author Victoria Murphy thinks that the Duchess of Cambridge is more similar to Queen Elizabeth II than Diana could have ever been.

"I’ve always thought that Kate has more in common personality-wise with the Queen; not an extrovert, but quietly self-assured with a love of the outdoors and the ability to compartmentalize,” said Murphy.

"I think she still remains more of a team player than a leader though and perhaps more of a listener than a talker, but I think these qualities are well-suited to her current and future roles,” she added.

"There is no doubt that Kate has hugely grown in confidence since joining the royal family. At the beginning she was very keen to learn the ropes and look to others for guidance over what she should be doing and you could sense that.

“But gradually she’s started to take the lead more and now it feels much more like she is a driving force when it comes to the types of causes she and William are taking on and the way they approach their work,” she said further.

Another royal author, Angela Levin gave a nod of approval to Murphy’s take, saying: "I think she has gained in confidence as time has gone on. She is a perfectionist who wants to get things right and has been nervous that she might not.”

"Now she knows the ropes she is more relaxed. I also think that being a mother has made a huge difference to how she faces life as a royal,” Levin added.