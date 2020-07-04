Brad Pitt heaped praise on Aishwarya Rai and expressed love for Bollywood films

Brad Pitt praised Aishwarya Rai, calling her a ‘versatile’ actor back when he was promoting his 2012-film

Leading actor of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai has made her mark not just in India but has received acclaim across the world in Hollywood as well, from several A-listers including Brad Pitt.



The Fight Club actor had heaped praise on the Provoked diva during an earlier interview with IANS that has been making rounds online.

The Hollywood hunk sang praises, calling her a ‘versatile’ actor back when he was promoting his 2012-released film Killing Me Softly.

"Given a chance, I would like to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, because she's a versatile actor,” said Pitt.

"She is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood, who has achieved huge acclaim in the west for her style, beauty and acting skills. I think we missed an opportunity to be cast together for Troy,” he added.

Speaking about his love for Bollywood, Pitt had said: "I would love to work in a Bollywood film as there is so much drama and color in the films there... I might decide to work in a Bollywood film and do one of those dance numbers with the whole crew in the backdrop.”

For those unaware, Aishwarya was offered to romance Pitt in Wolfgang Petersen’s 2004 release Troy but had rejected the part over her hesitation with some of the scenes with Pitt.