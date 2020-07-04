Prince George's godmother reveals she's keeping the spirit of Princess Diana alive for him

Prince George's godmother, Julia Samuel, is keeping the spirit of Princess Diana alive by honouring a royal family tradition in an endearing way.

Samuel, who was close friends with Diana, recently appeared on the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast, and revealed that she's preserving a funny tradition started by the late Princess, as reported by PEOPLE.



"I do to George what [Diana] did to us, which is give impossible toys that are really noisy and take a lot of making," she said. "I come in slightly tipped by the size of the present that William then has to spend days putting together. And then put all the machinery together, and it makes awful tooting noises and lights flashing and all of that."

George is a big fan of the said tradition: "That makes me laugh, and it makes George laugh," Samuel said.

Talking about her favourite memories of the late Princess of Wales, Samuel said, "She had an absolutely fantastic laugh. It was a sort of giggle and it was cheeky and it kind of lit up the room." She added, "And also she was a fantastic hugger."

According to Samuel, George and Diana would have shared a strong bond, "He's funny and feisty and cheeky and God she [Diana] would have loved him so much," she said. "That is heartbreaking for all of them."