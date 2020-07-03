close
Fri Jul 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 3, 2020

Bella Hadid slays in Playboy trousers and crop top

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 03, 2020

Supermodel Bella Hadid looked stunning as she flaunted her sensational abs in a pair of retro low-rise trousers on Wednesday in New York City.

The 23-year-old paired her eye-catching pants, which featured Debbie Ellison's 1970 Playboy cover, with a tiny white crop top and a pair of eggshell blue Converse sneakers.

Putting her chiseled abs on full display, the Vogue cover girl rocked a tangerine-hued purse and a few delicate gold chains around her neck.


