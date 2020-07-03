Bella Hadid slays in Playboy trousers and crop top

Supermodel Bella Hadid looked stunning as she flaunted her sensational abs in a pair of retro low-rise trousers on Wednesday in New York City.

The 23-year-old paired her eye-catching pants, which featured Debbie Ellison's 1970 Playboy cover, with a tiny white crop top and a pair of eggshell blue Converse sneakers.

Putting her chiseled abs on full display, the Vogue cover girl rocked a tangerine-hued purse and a few delicate gold chains around her neck.



