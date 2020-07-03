Bella Hadid slays in Playboy trousers and crop top

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Supermodel Bella Hadid looked stunning as she flaunted her sensational abs in a pair of retro low-rise trousers on Wednesday in New York City.
The 23-year-old paired her eye-catching pants, which featured Debbie Ellison's 1970 Playboy cover, with a tiny white crop top and a pair of eggshell blue Converse sneakers.
Putting her chiseled abs on full display, the Vogue cover girl rocked a tangerine-hued purse and a few delicate gold chains around her neck.