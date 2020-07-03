Sia reveals she once saved child actor Maddie Ziegler from ‘disgusting’ Harvey Weinstein

Famed songstress Sia has come forth recalling an incident when she protected child star Maddie Ziegler from disgraced Hollywood mogul, Harvey Weinstein, during a flight.

The singer said that she protected the young Chandelier dancer from Weinstein's predatory behaviour by stopping her from boarding a plane with the convicted sex offender.

The 44-year-old Australian revealed on The Zach Sang Show that she has “always felt this extreme desire to protect Ziegler” who appeared in her award-winning 2014 music video at the age of just 11, as reported by the Independent.

“You know I kept her off a plane that Harvey Weinstein tried to get her on,” Sia recalled on the radio broadcast. “I know there’s times where my insight has really made a difference, like kept her safe.

“Yeah, that was really disgusting," she added.

She also told Ziegler’s mom, Melissa, not to let her child board the same plane as Weinstein's, saying, “Please don’t, do not do that, do not do that, do not do that.”

Weinstein is currently serving a jail term of 23 years at Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, in New York, after being convicted of sexual assault and third-degree rape.

The 68-year-old was found guilty of two of five felonies in February.