Demi Lovato loses grandfather after years of illness, pens heartbreaking note

Demi Lovato is mourning the loss of her grandfather after he suffered from a prolonged illness.

The 27-year-old singer, in a heartbreaking note, wrote how painful it is to lose a loved one during the ongoing pandemic for not being able to hold a funeral.

“Woke up to the news that my Grandpa Perry passed away early this morning,” she wrote. “He’s been sick for a couple years now so although I’m relieved he is out of pain, it still hurts to think our family won’t get to say goodbye with a proper funeral for a while. But that’s the reality during this pandemic.

She remembered him as a person who “loved God FIERCELY and was one of the best preachers I’ve ever had the honor in witnessing spread the word of God.”

The songstress received prayers and love from a plethora of people, including beau Max Ehrich, who commented a heart and prayer hands emoji.

Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, wrote, “Our memories with him are better than pictures #RIP Chief,” since Lovato said she didn’t have many photos with her grandpa.

The Heart Attack singer star has been quarantining with her boyfriend since the start of the lockdown.

Last week she penned a gushing tribute to him in honor of his birthday, writing in part: “I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before.”