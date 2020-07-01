Aisha Khan says Hayme Hatun is her favourite character from ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’

Aisha Khan says ‘Hyme Ana’ is her favourite character from ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’

Former Pakistani actress Aisha Khan is also a crazed fan of Turkish historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi and currently she is watching its season 2.

Sharing the poster of Hulya Darcan, who essays the role of Hayme Hatun (the mother of Ertugrul and wife of Kai tribe chief Suleman Shah), Aisha said “Hyme Ana is by far our favourite character from Ertugrul.”

She wrote, “On season 2 of Ertugrul. The MR and i are completely hooked - What an amazing representation of Islamic culture, values and history.”

She wrote, "On season 2 of Ertugrul. The MR and i are completely hooked - What an amazing representation of Islamic culture, values and history."

Aisha Khan further said, "Leadership, steadfastness love and loyalty depicted impeccably by this graceful lady. What a phenomenal PHENOMENAL actress!"



Commenting on the post, actress Kubra Khan wrote with a heart emoji, “I absolutely loved Akys too! She was such a fighter GRRR!!!

The drama series has won the hearts of millions of fans in Pakistan after state-run TV started airing it with Urdu dubbing.