Wed Jul 01, 2020
July 1, 2020

Singer Haroon Rashid gets hitched in a private nikkah ceremony

Acclaimed singer Haroon Rashid jumped on the lockdown wedding bandwagon as got married in an intimate ceremony earlier this week.

Photos from the Mehbooba hit maker’s wedding have been making rounds on the internet where the happy groom can be seen beaming alongside his beautiful bride, Farwa.


The newly-weds chose subtle white ensembles for their big day with the bride dressed in a white embroidered lehenga paired with flower jewelry while the singer rocked an off-white vest on an all-white traditional look, paired with a pakol—a traditional soft round-topped hat for men, worn in Chitral.  



