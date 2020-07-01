Kylie Jenner's brand getting slapped with lawsuit over $600mn deal with Coty

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is no stranger to controversies and it seems the model has some trouble knocking on her door once again.

After the entire Forbes billionaire status debacle, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star is reportedly facing a lawsuit for her company King Kylie by Seed Beauty.

According to TMZ, the fashion icon’s brand has been collaborating with Seed Beauty since 2016 for the production of her line of products.

However, after Jenner signed a big money deal with beauty firm Coty, Seed Beauty is suing the star’s company fearing their tricks of trade may now be out in the open after another competitor becomes part of the equation.

As per the documents cited by TMZ, Seed Beauty argued that they have giving away their valuable secrets of success in the makeup world to Jenner that helped her temporarily take hold of the billionaire crown.

Jenner’s $600million lucrative deal with Coty lead to Seed Beauty claiming the model hadn’t done enough to reassure them of their confidential trick remaining secret.

Seed is now looking to bar both Jenner and Coty from using their methods, through the assistance of a judge.