Khloe Kardashian 'plans to wed’ ex Tristan Thompson in secret ceremony?

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly planning a secret ceremony to marry the father of her child Tristan Thompson, 'taking him back’ after cheating scandal.

'The Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star, who recently celebrated turning 36 with a lavish bash, is said to have taken her ex back after he cheated on her last year.

Khloe was broke into tears in 2019 when it was revealed Tristan, 29, had kissed Kylie Jenner’s ex BFF Jordyn Woods.

The charming star is rumoured to have taken the basketball player back despite his infidelity. She reportedly has a plan to take their relationship further after he was spotted at her birthday party.

A media outlet, citing sources, reported that the couple - who share two year old daughter True together - are planning a 'low-key, intimate ceremony with just a few dozen people' at Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian’s home.

The couple are said to be eyeing up the mansion 39 year old Kim, who recently appeared to support Khloe and Tristan’s reunion, and her husband Kanye West's home as a venue for their nuptials as Khloe is currently selling her $19million (£15.4million) pad.