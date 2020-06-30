close
Tue Jun 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 30, 2020

Hania Aamir catches the ‘Ertugrul’ fever, likes the character of Halime Sultan the most

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 30, 2020
Hania Aamir also catches ‘Ertugrul’ fever, likes character of ‘Halime Sultan’ the most

Pakistani actress and singer Hania Aamir, who is very active on social media and often treats her fans with adorable photos and videos, has started watching Turkish historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi and likes the character of Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan the most.

The Anaa actress turned to Instagram and said “If you see me acting different, it’s probably because I started watching a new show and adopted the personality of the character I like the most.”

View this post on Instagram

Next character: Halime sultan

A post shared by Hania Aamir (@haniaheheofficial) on

In the caption, the actress said, “Next character: Halime Sultan.”

Now, it’s crystal clear that Hania has also started watching Ertugrul and would like to adopt the personality of Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan.

Commenting on the post, Ayesha Omar, who is also a die-hard fan of Esra and eagerly waiting for her Pakistan visit, said, “Me tooooooooooo.”

Also, in her Instagram story, Hania Aamir said she has returned to her Karachi home after four months amidst the lockdown.

Latest News

More From Entertainment