Hania Aamir catches the ‘Ertugrul’ fever, likes the character of Halime Sultan the most

Hania Aamir also catches ‘Ertugrul’ fever, likes character of ‘Halime Sultan’ the most

Pakistani actress and singer Hania Aamir, who is very active on social media and often treats her fans with adorable photos and videos, has started watching Turkish historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi and likes the character of Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan the most.

The Anaa actress turned to Instagram and said “If you see me acting different, it’s probably because I started watching a new show and adopted the personality of the character I like the most.”

In the caption, the actress said, “Next character: Halime Sultan.”



Now, it’s crystal clear that Hania has also started watching Ertugrul and would like to adopt the personality of Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan.

Commenting on the post, Ayesha Omar, who is also a die-hard fan of Esra and eagerly waiting for her Pakistan visit, said, “Me tooooooooooo.”

Also, in her Instagram story, Hania Aamir said she has returned to her Karachi home after four months amidst the lockdown.