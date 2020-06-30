Christopher Nolan called 'ableist' after Anne Hathaway revealed he has banned chairs on set

Anne Hathaway spilled some facts about Christopher Nolan's mysterious filmmaking ways

American director Christopher Nolan’s films most definitely stand out but it turns out, the filmmaker’s shooting process too is unique in its own way.

Anne Hathaway appeared on Variety’s latest episode of Actors on Actors with Hugh Jackman and spilled some facts about the revered director’s mysterious filmmaking ways.

Hathaway, who has worked with Nolan on The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar revealed that he has banned the use of chairs on set.

“He doesn’t allow chairs and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working,” she said.

“I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he’s onto something with the chair thing,” she added.

While some may have found this bizarre yet fitting to Nolan’s eccentricity, a number of people criticized the director for being ‘ableist’.

That being said, we are still unaware of how strictly this policy is enforced by the director.

Jackman also chimed in, telling Hathaway that the acclaimed Tenet director also has a no-cellphone rule on set.

Hathaway went on to heap praises on Nolan saying that he is one of her favourites.

“I’m such a director nerd. I love just seeking out the best directors I can and then just watching them. He’s broken it down to its most minimal, but also his movies are just so huge and ornate. That combination of really being intentional about what it was that we were doing — and also, he’s just so inspiring.”