Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wasteful spending caused a rift with Prince William

Prince Harry and Prince William have reportedly been at odds for a while now and while many may have termed the former’s exit as the real cause, the truth seems to be quite different.

According to a new book that has sent shock waves down the British royal family with jaw-dropping new claims, it was Harry being a spendthrift that caused a rift with his older brother.

Investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett write in Royals at War that the Duke of Sussex had majorly ramped his spending around the time his wife Meghan Markle was close to her due date.

As per the book, Prince Harry turned into a fitness enthusiast after Meghan came into his life in 2016 which made his fork out hefty amounts on a lifestyle influenced by showbiz.

“Harry’s transformation is revealed as one of the fundamental factors behind the deep fissure that opened between him and his brother, Prince William,” the authors wrote.

Harry was reported to have transitioned into the new lifestyle as he was getting ready to tie the knot to Meghan.

Only a few days after the royal wedding, the Times had reported that the duke had started to show more concern for his health and had even cut back on his alcohol consumption while attending regular pricey sessions with famed acupuncturist Ross Barr.

The Sun reported in April 2019 that their acupuncture practice may have cost them a whopping £6,200 for the time they had been residing in England.

Apart from that, a babymoon at Hampshire’s Heckfield Place, prior to the birth of Archie had cost them £33,000, as per The Sun.

Meghan’s maternity outfits had also caused quite a dent as back in June 2019, fashion search engine Love the Sales had reported that the 77 outfits worn by the duchess during her maternity break were reportedly priced at around £478,920.

Following that, the two had also remodeled their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor with cost them £2.3million, which they agreed to repay after their exit.