Khloe Kardashian wrestles with Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at her birthday bash

Khloé Kardashian celebrated her 36th birthday with a festive bash on Saturday, which was attended by her famous family as well as ex Tristan Thompson.



The 'Revenge Body' star hosted a lavish pink-themed bash at her home with her 2-year-old daughter True and many members of her family. Her ex Tristan Thompson shared a touching tribute to the birthday girl.

Khloe Kardashian's 36th birthday party spiralled into absolute chaos over the weekend. It was a tug of war over a handbag as the Kardashian sisters wrestled with each other in scenes shared on Instagram.



Playful scenes saw the birthday girl get into a scuffle with her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.



Khloe climbed on top of Kourtney while she was trying to drag Kendall onto the corner sofa by taking hold of her handbag.

Khloé, in honor of her big day, had an outdoor bash that included plenty of sweet treats, family videos, a multi-colored pink balloon display spelling out her nickname "Koko," as well as a giant inflatable slide adorned with her face.



At the end of the night, the 'Good American' co-founder ended up playfully wrestling with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner because she didn’t want them to leave. Eventually, Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, broke up the funny altercation, which Kylie Jenner filmed and posted on her Instagram Story.

