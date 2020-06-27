Prince Charles 'foresaw' problems arising after Prince Harry married Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s decision of marrying Meghan Markle raised quite a few eyebrows as it broke quite a lot of previously held traditions.

And now, reports have come to surface claiming that Prince Charles too had foreseen a number of problems taking place because of the addition of another ‘strong’ woman into the family.

As per Nigel Cawthorne, writer of Prince Andrew, Epstein and the Palace, Charles was fretting over the fact that the family would not be able to give space to more than one strong woman.

“I think he likes strong women, but in The Firm there is only room for one Queen,” Cawthorne said speaking to Fabulous.

“I think he foresaw considerable problems ahead for The Firm,” he added.

“For the sake of The Firm he will feel this outcome is better that the monarchy is small in size rather than a constellation of stars in separate orbits.”

According to palace sources, Meghan had become close to her father-in-law as they occasionally found themselves engrossed in conversations about art, culture and history.