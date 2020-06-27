Ellen Page's experience of working with Marvel was 'appalling' to say the least

While many stars in the industry dream about bagging a role with Marvel Studio, it appears what happens behind the scenes is anything but rosy.

Hollywood star Ellen Page recalled her experience working with Marvel when she essayed the role of Kitty Pryde in X-Men, which was a big break for her considering she had only a handful of films in her credit back in 2006.

However, her experience on sets with director Brett Ratner turned things gloomy as she recalled getting sexually harassed by him.

As per Screen Rant, the actor had said on her Facebook page earlier how Ratner had suggested she hook up with a fellow female costar to reveal her sexual orientation.

“I was a young adult who had not yet come out to myself. I knew I was gay, but did not know, so to speak. I felt violated when this happened. I looked down at my feet, didn’t say a word and watched as no one else did either,” she had said on her social media.

Her costar Anna Paquin had also defended her saying: “If you can’t think of the glaringly obvious reason I remained silent then perhaps you’ve forgotten that I’ve been in this victim grooming industry since before I hit puberty.”

Apart from Page, six others including Oliva Munn, also came forth alleging Ratner of sexual harassment after which ties with him were severed by Warner Bros.