Eminem apologises after black-owned company hits back at him over diss track

Eminem on Thursday apologised to a black-owned media company after his new song got leaked.

In the leaked track, the singer attacked "Revolt" along with some other people from the music industry

"Yeah, shout to Puffy Combs, but f**k Revolt," Slim Shady raps. "Y'all are like a f**ked up remote. Now I get it why our button's broke."

Hitting back at the Detroit rapper, the company said in a statement, "Why does Eminem, someone who is a guest in Black culture, think he can talk down to REVOLT".

The statement said, "REVOLT is a BLACK media company, owned by a Black entrepreneur, with a majority Black team -- that is authentic and real."

It added, "Eminem trying to come for us is an unneeded distraction. It is not OK. We need to be supported to be the platform and voice of this movement."

After realizing his mistake, Eminem took to Twitter and issued a public apology which read: "I agree with Revolt...this is an unnecessary distraction. I never meant for that verse to be heard, I was heated in the moment and thought better of it and decided to pull it back. Stuff that I never intended to release continues to leak from the huge WeTransfer hack. I don't have any issues with Revolt...I'd actually welcome the opportunity to work with them on some positive things and turn this in a different direction. [sic]"