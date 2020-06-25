Atif Aslam's song removed from YouTube by T-Series following outrage in India

T-Series became a target of immense censure online after uploading Atif Aslam's single

Acclaimed Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has faced backlash once again across the border after his hit song Kinna Sona was uploaded on the T-Series’ YouTube channel recently.

After the song was uploaded, the music label became a target of immense censure online and was forced to take down the video and also issue an apology.

The criticism poured in as Pakistani artists have been barred from working in India by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA).

MNS Cinema Wing president Ameya Khopkar had also put across a hostile message for the label on Twitter, saying: “WARNING TO TSERIES Take down Pakistani singer Atif-Aslam song from your TSeries youtube channel immediately else we will take a major action against @TSeries. #TakeDownAtifAslamSong @itsbhushankumar @mnsadhikrut @rajupatilmanase. [sic]”

T-Series later had to issue a statement, saying: “It has been brought to our notice that the said song has been sung by Atif Aslam and this song was put up on the YouTube channel of T-Series by one of our employees from the promotion team. He was unaware of his action and erred while putting up the song.

“We condemn our mistake and apologise for the same. We assure you that henceforth we will neither release, nor promote the song on any platform of T-Series. Meanwhile, we are removing the said song from our YouTube channel. We also assure you that henceforth we will not be releasing or promoting work by any Pakistani artistes.”

Aslam’s song had been part of Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria-starrer Marjaavan.