Sofia Ritchie unable to process split with Scott Disick: sources

Sofia Ritchie is having a hard time wrapping her head around recent split with Scott Disick.

According to sources cited by PEOPLE, Sofia , 21, is "still processing the breakup."

"It was a serious relationship, not some fling, and she was there for Scott through some tough times," said the source. "It hurts to see all the speculation about Scott and Kourtney, but she is so young and gets so much attention. She'll be totally fine."

The split between the two occurred when Scott was seeking treatment at a rehab facility.

The two had reportedly taken a break so Scott could focus on his health and kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

"Scott is working on his issues. Sofia is hanging out with friends," said a different source. "It was Sofia's choice to take a break."

Since then Scott has been spending time with his kids and former ladylove Kourtney who over the weekend dedicated a sweet Father's Day tribute to him.

"Happy Father's Day, thankful for you and these three special ones," she captioned a photo of the family.

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE earlier this week that while Scott and Kourtney, who ended their nine-year relationship almost five years ago, are "not back together," the exes are "incredibly close."