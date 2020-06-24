Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for using crown logo despite royal exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been slammed by royal fans for continuing to use a crown logo after leaving the royal family.

The former royals have used the crown logo ever since they tied the knot in 2018, and the logo is present still on their website sussexroyal.com, even though they announced stepping away from the royal family in January 2020.

The criticism emerged last week, when the charity Street Games posted a letter sent by Harry and Markle with the monogram on Twitter.

An eagle-eyed royal fan came forth lashing out at the couple saying, "Still using the logo!! What don't you understand about your walk away from Royal Life? Still want the perks with none of the work?" he wrote on Twitter in response to the letter.

Another user commented, "If you want to leave, leave," while another said, "Harry walked away from everything Royal, which includes crown logo. Meghan never was Royal."

On the other hand, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the couple are entitled to continue using the crown logo because Harry is the son of the heir apparent, Prince Charles.

"I think that the use of sussexroyal.com which is still the link to their website, is because they have not yet been able to launch Archewell, their non-profit charitable organization, owing to the pandemic," Fitzwilliams told Insider.

"They are entitled to use the coronet as Harry is the son of an heir apparent and Meghan was also assigned a coronet on their marriage," he said.