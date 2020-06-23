Eminem targets Machine Gun Kelly in diss track

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly are at each other's throats for the past few years and both the rappers have released diss songs to settle scores.

Marshall Mathers has launched yet another attack against MGK in the new version of “Bang” in which the Detroit rapper shouts out to Mac Miller and attacks MGK and Joe Budden.

Machine Gun Kelly is making headlines after he was recently spotted with Hollywood actor Megan Fox. The singer later confirmed his relationship with Megan.

Fans of the Cleveland rapper think sooner or later he would hit back at Eminem.

Meanwhile, Eminem is celebrating the 10 anniversary of his super hit album "Recovery".

Earlier this week, the rapper shared a video and promised that "more is coming" on Monday.

The rapper on Monday announced that he has launched the anniversary merch, urging his fans to hit the store.



