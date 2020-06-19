Billie Eilish files for a 3-year long restraining order to keep obsessed fan at bay

Billie Eilish has recently been forced to take up legal arms after an obsessed fan was caught constantly sneaking into her house uninvited.

According to a report by TMZ, the singer has been issued "long-term court-ordered protection" against the fan.

The restraining order will remain in effect for a total of three years, albeit the singer’s legal team was hoping to be space it out for a total of five years in total. As per the judge, however, the restraining order can be extended if deemed necessary in the future.

In accordance with rules of the order, the obsessed fan is not allowed within 100 yards of the singer, her workplace or her parents.

Billie had initially filed for the order early on in May under the pretense that the same fan had shown up to her house asking her father if she had lived there. Not only that he also returned the same night showcasing rather “erratic behavior” according to the singer.

She concluded by saying, "While we waited for security, [the fan] remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused..."