Brian Austin unable to move over Megan Fox despite her romance with Machine Gun Kelly

Brian Austin Green is definitely 'not over' Megan Fox and is having a hard time moving forth in his life after the duo's split.

According to sources cited by E!News, while the two decided to go their separate ways, Green "isn't filing for divorce yet."

"He wants to give Megan space and is hopeful they will find their way back to one another," the source revealed. "It's been hard to see her get back out in the dating world but he is trying to fill his time with his kids and friends."

The news comes a day after Green was spotted during an outing with Courtney Stodden.

According to an eyewitness source Green was "very attentive to her" and "opened the door for her when she got in the car."



The source however went on to add, "He's not over Megan by any means. He is just trying to take his mind off things."

Meanwhile, the Transformers actress confirmed her romance with Machine Gun Kelly after the two were spotted leaving a bar hand-in-hand, and sharing a passionate kiss with each other.

A source had earlier stated about their bond, "Megan has been working on a movie with Machine Gun Kelly and gotten close to him. They are hooking up and have been for a little while. She is separated from Brian Austin Green and they are taking time apart as a couple. She has something going on with Machine Gun Kelly that she is excited about."