Kylie Jenner looks stunning with daughter Stormi 'in the wild wild west'

Kylie Jenner gave an insight to her excited fans of her family vacation as coronavirus restrictions are eased in the United States.
The make-up mogul looks like she still has the blues after arriving at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's remote Wyoming ranch with daughter Stormi.
The 22-year-old looked stunning with her two-year-old in a new pic she posted on Instagram.
Kylie wore an all-blue outfit, matching her daughter as she captioned her snap with: "Woke up in the wild wild west."
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is seen holding her daughter as she sits on a chair decking in front of a wooden building, with Stormi cuddling in between her legs.
She sported a light blue, zippered, long-sleeved top with a high cutout. her matching light blue trousers were covered almost to the knees with bright orange stiletto boots.
Stormi was complementing her mother with brown cowboy boots and a bright azure dress.
It marked a distinct change from the slew of photos that Kylie posted during the coronavirus lockdown.
She moved into a new mansion in the Holmby Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles, along with BFF Stassi and, reportedly, her ex Travis Scott, who is Storm's father.