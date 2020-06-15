Names of Eminem's 17 favourite rappers of all time revealed

Eminem couldn't choose one rapper to name as the greatest of all time after a YouTuber approached him with a request to name one.

Taking to Twitter, Eminem gave names of his 17 favourite rappers after YouTube personality No Life Shaq asked who was the greatest of all time.



In a tweet, he wrote names of Lil Wayne, Tupac Shakur, Royce da 5’9″, JAY-Z, Redman, Treach, Kool G Rap, The Notorious B.I.G. and KXNG Crooked.



In the second tweet, he added a few more names, including LL Cool J, Nas, Joyner Lucas, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Rakim, André 3000 and Big Daddy Kane.

