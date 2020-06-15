Names of Eminem's 17 favourite rappers of all time revealed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Eminem couldn't choose one rapper to name as the greatest of all time after a YouTuber approached him with a request to name one.
Taking to Twitter, Eminem gave names of his 17 favourite rappers after YouTube personality No Life Shaq asked who was the greatest of all time.
In a tweet, he wrote names of Lil Wayne, Tupac Shakur, Royce da 5’9″, JAY-Z, Redman, Treach, Kool G Rap, The Notorious B.I.G. and KXNG Crooked.
In the second tweet, he added a few more names, including LL Cool J, Nas, Joyner Lucas, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Rakim, André 3000 and Big Daddy Kane.