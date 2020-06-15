close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 15, 2020

Names of Eminem's 17 favourite rappers of all time revealed

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 15, 2020

Eminem couldn't choose one rapper to name as the greatest of all time after a YouTuber approached him with a request to name one.

Taking to Twitter, Eminem gave names of his 17 favourite rappers after YouTube personality No Life Shaq asked who was the greatest of all time.

In a tweet, he wrote names of Lil Wayne, Tupac Shakur, Royce da 5’9″, JAY-Z, Redman, Treach, Kool G Rap, The Notorious B.I.G. and KXNG Crooked.

In the second tweet, he added a few more names, including LL Cool J, Nas, Joyner Lucas, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Rakim, André 3000 and Big Daddy Kane.

