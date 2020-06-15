close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
Web Desk
June 15, 2020

Pete Davidson's 'The King of Staten Island' also features Machine Gun Kelly

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 15, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly  has revealed that his cameo appearance in "The Kings of Staten Island"  was due to Pere Davidson.

The rapper says he still can't believe he had a cameo in Judd Apatow directorial  comedy-drama about Saturday Night Live star. 

Taking to Twitter, the Cleveland rapper congratulated the director and revealed that it was Pete who convinced Judd to cast him.

"I can't believe Pete convinced you to let me be in it lol. I LOVE YOU ALL," he wrote.

Machine Gun Kelly appears as a tattoo shop owner (Colson Baker) in the film written by Judd Apatow and Pete Davidson.


