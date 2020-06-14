Sushant Singh Rajput's unfulfilled list of 50 dreams resurfaces after his death

In the midst of the grief and sorrow that has struck the world after the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, an old note by the actor has resurfaced.

The handwritten list of his 50 dreams is leaving fans shattered after the Chhichore actor died in an apparent suicide on Sunday at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

The actor had shared the pictures of the list back in September of 2019, which included his dreams of flying a plane, sending a hundred kids for a workshop in ISRO/NASA, travelling through Europe via train, play a cricket match left-handed, learn Morse code, play tennis with a champion and many more.

A message was also released by the PK actor’s team after his death, stating: “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”