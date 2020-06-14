Famed actress Sabiha Khanum passes away

Sabiha Khanum, one of Pakistan's foremost leading film actresses, has passed away in the United States at the age of 84, confirmed her family sources on Sunday. She is remembered as the First Lady of Pakistan’s silver screen.



The actress was suffering from renal disease, said the family sources.

“Sabiha Khanum died Saturday morning in Virginia,” confirmed her granddaughter, Sehrish Khan.

Khanum was born Mukhtar Begum. She ruled the Pakistani cinema in 1950s and '60s with superhit movies, including Kaneez, Mukhra, Anokha, Tehzeeb and many others. She gave award-winning performances in films during the 1980s and 1990s as well. There are some excellent television dramas to her credit also.

In most of her movies, Sabiha played the lead roles along with her husband, late Santosh Kumar (Syed Musa Raza), playing the lead role opposite her.

The government of Pakistan conferred upon her the Pride of Performance award in 1986.