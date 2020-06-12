close
Fri Jun 12, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 12, 2020

‘Guest House’ famed actor Tariq Malik dies in Rawalpindi

Renowned Pakistani actor Tariq Malik, who rose to fame as 'Murad' from state-run television’s popular drama series ‘Guest House’ passed away in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

According to family sources of Tariq Malik, the actor was tested positive for novel coronavirus a week ago and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital where he died of cardiac arrest on Thursday.

Tariq Malik worked for TV, Radio and stage, however, he rose to fame from state-run television’s popular drama Guest House in 1991.

