‘Guest House’ famed actor Tariq Malik dies in Rawalpindi

Renowned Pakistani actor Tariq Malik, who rose to fame as 'Murad' from state-run television’s popular drama series ‘Guest House’ passed away in Rawalpindi on Thursday.



According to family sources of Tariq Malik, the actor was tested positive for novel coronavirus a week ago and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital where he died of cardiac arrest on Thursday.

Tariq Malik worked for TV, Radio and stage, however, he rose to fame from state-run television’s popular drama Guest House in 1991.