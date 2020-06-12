‘Guest House’ famed actor Tariq Malik dies in Rawalpindi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Renowned Pakistani actor Tariq Malik, who rose to fame as 'Murad' from state-run television’s popular drama series ‘Guest House’ passed away in Rawalpindi on Thursday.
According to family sources of Tariq Malik, the actor was tested positive for novel coronavirus a week ago and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital where he died of cardiac arrest on Thursday.
Tariq Malik worked for TV, Radio and stage, however, he rose to fame from state-run television’s popular drama Guest House in 1991.