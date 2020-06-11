Harry Styles reschedules 'Love On Tour' dates for North America

Harry Styles has announced new dates for 'Love On Tour' with Jenny Lewis. The singer previously postponed his European tour to February and March 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker on Wednesday revealed new dates for the North American leg of the tour, which was scheduled to kick off this summer. It’s now been moved to August next year, starting off in Washington and wrapping up in New York in October.

The 26-year-old explained the decision to reschedule while sharing the new dates on Instagram.

The 'Adore You' singer – who recently released the 'Watermelon Sugar' music video – wrote: ‘This summer we were excited to be bringing Love On Tour to North America.’

He went on: 'However, due to the ongoing threat from Covid-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer. ‘The well-being of my crew, and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority. I can’t wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it’s safe to do so.'



The former 'One Direction 'singer touched on the Black Lives Matter movement, saying he’ll be ‘educating’ himself during his time off. ‘We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world. I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future,’ Harry wrote.

