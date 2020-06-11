Emma Watson reacts to JK Rowling's 'anti trans' comments

Charming actress Emma Watson has reacted to JK Rowling’s 'anti trans' comments, sharing her support for transgender charities.

The Harry Potter author allegedly triggered outrage with a series of ‘transphobic’ tweets last week, prompting the likes of Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne to speak out in support of the community.

The 'Little Women' actress has now seemingly expressed her reaction to JK’s opinions by retweeting an article about the different organisations that support black transgender people.



The 30-year-old actress shared a post by transgender columnist Paris Lees on the charities.

Paris’ tweet read: "Hi everyone, just a quick note to say that if you’d like to donate to organisations that support black trans women – who are having an especially tough time at the moment, and facing hostility from every direction – @VICE has compiled a list."

Emma joins a slew of other 'Harry Potter' alum in responding to JK’s comments, including Cho Chang star Katie Leung and Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood.