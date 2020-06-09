Prince Harry left Peter Crouch shocked after inappropriate comment about his wife

Prince Harry asked his footballer friend Peter Crouch how he 'bagged' his wife Abbey Clancey

Prince Harry's 'cheekiness' had once left his footballer friend absolutely speechless over a remark made about his wife.



Recalling an incident where the Duke of Sussex asked his footballer friend Peter Crouch how he "bagged" his wife Abbey Clancey, the 39-year-old said he was left "taken aback."

The footballer told The Radio Times that while his supermodel wife was elated about Harry’s remarks, he on the other hand, wanted to curse him instead.

Harry had visited the athlete in the changing room while he was playing for a Unicef charity match in Old Trafford back in 2015.

Crouch further recalled how Harry proceeded to ask him how he “bagged” the model who was a former star of Britain’s Next Top Model.

“I was taken aback. But I found it hilarious. Abs was over the moon. She thought she could be a princess.”

“I had so many things I should have said back. But I was so taken aback I didn't say anything. I've met him a couple of times, and Prince William. And they were both great. Really down-to-earth normal fellas,” he added.