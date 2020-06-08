Jennifer Aniston's 'special bond' with Brad Pitt's niece: She loved her like a 'daughter'

Ex-married couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are looking to mark the graduation of Sydney Pitt with a special gift.



Brad has a strong bond with his brother's kids, and Sydney Pitt was one that he and 'Friends' alum Jennifer Aniston took under their wing when they were together.

Sydney, who recently graduated from a prestige college with a degree in architecture, has a special place in hearts of the Hollywood's much-liked stars. Brad reportedly loves her "like his own," while Jennifer also has a 'special bond' with her.



The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star has reportedly marked the occasion by giving her an open invitation to use his mansion in Santa Barbara for a celebration, which he bought when married to Jennifer.



A media outlet, citing source, revealed: "Sydney was born right around when Brad and Jen began dating. She was a tiny baby when Brad brought Jennifer home to Missouri to meet his parents and his brother, Doug"



